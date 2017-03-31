Take a sneak peek inside Miller and Carter steak house in Fleet

In case you haven't noticed, the family-friendly grill chain Harvester in Fleet has been turned into a Miller and Carter steakhouse .

Located just off junction 4A of the M3 next to the roundabout in Cove Road, the restaurant that specialises in prime 30 day aged wet and dry steak officially opened on February 24.

With a month to settle in, it was time for my boyfriend and I to test out the transformed eatery - and we couldn't wait.

Having been to a Miller and Carter steakhouse before ( Ottershaw and Bagshot branch ) I had an idea of what to expect.

But I was overwhelmed by the friendly and welcoming staff - all passionate about good food and drink .

The drinks menu is excellent and there is a fabulous cocktail selection, so we started with a strawberry royale and an espresso martini.

When they arrived they both looked gorgeous and tasted wonderfully sweet.

Now for the food. There were a dozen steak cuts on offer including rib-eye, T-bone, rump, fillet, Chateaubriand, sirloin and a mighty 30oz long bone tomahawk to share.

But if you're not really into steak, there are plenty of other options available including chicken, lamb, sea bass, salmon, lemon sole, mushroom tagliatelle, salads and burgers.

We had to go for the 'Steak Experience' and what a meat feast it was.

I went for the 8oz fillet off the bone (£23.50) served blue, while my partner chose the 8oz sirloin (£18.50) cooked medium-rare.

All steaks are cooked to your liking and come with parsley butter, onion loaf, a balsamic glazed beef tomato and your choice of potato (fries, jacket, sweet potato fries), lettuce wedge and steak sauce.

We didn't have to wait long at all for our meals to arrive and they looked so inviting.

Cooked to absolute perfection, my steak was fantastically seasoned with salt and pepper and had a superb char-grilled crust.

The flesh was superb. Silky smooth, rich and succulent - Miller and Carter certainly know how to cook steak properly.

My accompanying jacket spud was soft and fluffy and the peppercorn sauce was fiery and creamy.

I went the extra mile and added half a lobster (extra £7.75) to my plate and that too was delightfully delicious.

As we sat in silence mesmerised by our dinner, we both thought the same thing - we have to come back.

Our visit was a luxurious treat, yet surprisingly an affordable one.

I would rather pay a few pennies more for a steak cooked exceptionally well, than pay less for a mediocre experience.

Not only that, the service was phenomenal, the trimmings were more than satisfying and our tummies were full to the brim.

Fact box:

Two steak dinners with a drink cost around £55

Opening hours: Mon-Sun Midday-11pm

Address: Cove Road, Fleet, GU51 2SH

Telephone: 01252 816655

Dress code: Casual

Website: www.millerandcarter.co.uk

Parking: Large free car park on site