Just weeks after opening, the latest addition to Farnham's Castle Street is already proving it's pulling no punches when it comes to quality and attention to detail.

Joining restaurants in nearby Guildford, Esher, and Wokingham, Giggling Squid has established a reputation for simple, rustic and fresh Thai food - the owners' vision - delivered in a stylish setting.

I was curious to find out what all the fuss was about, so headed down there on a busy Thursday evening.

With a menu bursting with options promising flavour with every bite, I'd been looking forward to the restaurant's opening for weeks, but that didn't make choosing my courses any easier.

As Tom (my partner in crime) and I poured over the menu, we almost started bickering over what to order.

Prawn crackers (£3.50) were a 'must' and as we munched we debated whether to order the Moo Ping - grilled pork on skewers with a Tamarind dipping sauce (£6.50); chicken satay - chicken grilled on skewers with peanut sauce (£6.95); roast duck on baby leaf canapés (£6) or salt and pepper squid (£7.25).

We went with chicken satay and salt and pepper squid and decided to share - a wise choice, as both were delicious. The squid, partnered with a zingy sauce, had just enough kick without blowing your head off and was beautifully presented in a pretty shell.

The coating was crisp and light, while the squid was perfectly cooked.

The peanut sauce with the chicken satay was, in Tom's words, "the best ever". I have to agree. It was rich and packed with crunchy peanuts, plus there was enough of it.

Starters demolished, we had a good look around the restaurant. Fresh life has been blown through the quirky listed building, which gives the place an upmarket, London feel. If you like to dress up a bit for dinner it's ideal, you wouldn't feel overdone.

It somehow also retains a casual atmosphere and we could see plenty of dates, family get-togethers and groups of friends chatting away.

We could also see that everyone's drinks were full - a sure-fire sign that the staff are paying attention.

Anyway, on to the main courses.

Tom opted for the red duck curry - duck breast in a red Thai curry, sweetened by lychee and pineapple (£15.50), with coconut rice (£3.95).

It smelt delicious and I had instant food envy, so when he wasn't looking sneaked a taste - yum!

Tom said he wasn't sure about the pineapple, but thought he'd give the curry a go as it's something "a bit different", and was suitably impressed.

I chose the beef and oyster sauce (£10.50) - thinly-sliced medium-rare beef stir fried with oyster sauce, pepper, broccoli and a Thai gravy.

It was salty and fresh just as you'd hope with plenty of veggies which were beautifully crinkle cut. Though with a curry it's difficult to see the attention to detail, with the beef dish it was clear a lot of time and effort had gone into making it.

I was worried that it wouldn't be enough, so had ordered stir fry noodles with beansprouts (£5.50) to accompany it, which turned out to be a mistake. The portions were plentiful - I usually don't struggle to finish a meal but Giggling Squid managed to defeat me!

We decided against dessert for that very reason, but they did all sound lovely. The caramelised mango cake (£5.25) caught my attention, while Tom said he'd have ordered the lemongrass and basil sorbet (£4.95).

So, there's only one thing for it - we have to go back. Next time, we're skipping starters and making sure we can sample dessert. Or maybe the lunch tapas... probably both, actually.

*To find out more about Giggling Squid go to www.gigglingsquid.com/restaurant/farnham/ . Call 01252 727 552 to book a table.