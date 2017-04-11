Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Dining will return to Emirates Spinnaker Tower this summer, it has been announced.

The pop-up restaurant at the 170 metre viewing tower in Portsmouth, follows a sold-out debut season in 2016.

Celebrity chef Stephanie Moon will deliver a new and delicious seven course tasting menu showcasing the best of Hampshire and Isle of Wight produce.

She said: "It was an honour to be asked to return to Emirates Spinnaker Tower for another set of Sky Dining evenings.

"The response from last year’s events was so positive that I can’t wait to do it all over again, with a b rand new menu and even more incredible local produce from talented Hampshire and Isle of Wight suppliers."

About chef Stephanie Moon:

The multi-award winning Stephanie Moon has been a chef for more than 20 years, starting her training at the Michelin-starred Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair, London under acclaimed chef Anton Mosimann before working in some of the finest hotels and restaurants across the world including five star hotel Park Hyatt in Sydney and Charlie Trotter’s Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant before returning to her Yorkshire roots to become executive head chef at luxury hotel Rudding Park in Harrogate.

She cemented her celebrity chef status on BBC2’s Great British Menu , representing the North East for three consecutive years on the popular culinary competition.

Dinner dates:

Sky Dining with Stephanie Moon 2017 will be hosted on:

Thursday 27 July

Friday 28 July

Thursday 10 August

Friday 11 August

Book:

Tables are now available to book online at spinnakertower.co.uk or by calling 02392 857 520.

Prices start from £85 per head with additional drinks packages available.

This event has limited availability and therefore early booking is recommended.