Take a sneak peek inside Miller and Carter steak house in Fleet

Miller and Carter steakhouse is just hours away from opening a restaurant in Fleet .

The chain, which specialises in prime 30 day aged wet and dry steak , will officially open on Friday (February 24) at midday.

It replaces the family-friendly grill chain Harvester, located at The Tree House on the edge of Farnborough and next to the roundabout in Cove Road.

The new Miller and Carter is the third site to open in the Surrey and Hampshire area , following the success of its Chertsey and Bagshot restaurants which opened in 2015 and 2016.

Lewis Halsall, general manager of Miller and Carter Fleet, said: "We still do the chicken and whats like of the Harvester, we still do good quality food like them, but we also serve our steaks which are from British and Irish farms, all 30 day matured.

"We also have some guest cut steaks as well so hopefully the finest quality steaks in the area.

"We serve everything from rump steak to Chateaubriand which is the best end of the cow really."