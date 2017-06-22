Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sticky Sisters , a new fast-casual dining chain, has opened a new restaurant in The Meads shopping centre in Farnborough .

The restaurant is the second opening for the chain, offering dine-in and takeaway options to customers in its striking dining space, complete with giant sauce wheel to help customers choose their favourite.

Sticky Sisters has a diverse offering of 25 sauces to cater for a wide range of tastes and a great menu that includes its signature chicken wings, vegetarian options, speciality milkshakes and alcohol.

Salim Janmohamed, managing director at Sticky Sisters, said: "We’re building the Sticky Sisters brand and it’s great to be opening our second restaurant in The Meads.

"We’re excited to bring our range of sauces and fun dining experience to Farnborough."

Philip Robins, senior development manager at St Modwen regeneration company, said this was a "real milestone" for Farnborough town centre and the ongoing redevelopment.

He added: "Sticky Sisters is a great addition to the line-up of leading brands in Farnborough, especially as the new casual-dining restaurant has chosen The Meads as its second UK location.

"There’s a real food hub growing around the VUE cinema and Sticky Sisters will add something special to that."

More than 30 jobs have been created as part of the opening and all chicken served at Sticky Sisters is British Red Tractor certified and cooked fresh.