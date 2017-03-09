The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've never been to Boomtown, just watch this epic trailer. It really is like that!

Set to unite music lovers from far and wide at Matterley Estate, just outside of Winchester, the festival returns for its ninth installment of wonder on August 10-13, 'Behind the Mask'.

More than 160 acts have already been confirmed for the mega four-day festival, which attracts around 60,000 punters - swelling in popularity year-on-year.

Headlining is Hampshire's very own folk-punk superstar, Frank Turner, who'll be joined by 2 Tone ska legends The Specials, hip-hop pioneers Cypress Hill and M.I.A.

Also on the line up is Bob Marley's eldest son and founding member of the Melody Makers, Ziggy Marley and folk-rocker Newton Falkner.

(Photo: Scott Salt / BoomTown Fair)

Known for its immersive storyline, Boomtown brings together music and theatre, spanning more genres than you can shake a stick at. These include reggae, folk, jazz, world, dub, dancehall, ska, house, techno, garage and a whole lot more.

(Photo: Paul Lions / BoomTown Fair)

Boomtown is split into themed districts which make up the festival 'city' - whether it's the Wild West or Chinatown, the vibrant carnival of Barrio Loco or swanky Mayfair, there's always something new to discover.

This year, there's an incredible 25 main stages to choose from and before you ask, yes, there are still tickets available.

Find out more at www.boomtownfair.co.uk .