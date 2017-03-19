Can you spot yourself in our Fleet Half Marathon video?

Thousands of runners took to the streets for this year's Brooks Fleet Pre-London Half Marathon on Sunday.

And true to form, a similar number of spectators were out in force to watch the event and cheer on those taking part.

The 13.1-mile course took participants from Reading Road North through Fleet and surrounding villages and back to the finish line in Calthorpe Park.

The race started at 10.30am following a warm-up in Calthorpe Park taken by the juniors of Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club.

Race director Penny Abbott said: "From a runner's perspective the day went very well. The weather was a bit windy though.

"Michael Kallenberg from the RAF came first in the men's for the third time. He had a faster time than last year despite the weather.

"Lesley Locks from Hart Road Runners came first in the lady's race.

"There was a good turnout and everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves."

This year there was a change to the route, with race organisers reverting to one last used in 2010.

Instead of going through Crookham Village and Crookham Road, the final few miles turned runners into Hitches Lane, along Fitzroy Road and the very bottom section of Tavistock Road before returning back into Calthorpe Park.

There was also a minor change on the first loop of the town, with runners going through Stockton Avenue to get to Elvetham Road.