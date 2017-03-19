Load mobile navigation
Fleet Half Marathon 2017

  1. "Heads, shoulders, knees... oh, it's not that, sorry"1 of 29
  2. Always important to have a good warm-up2 of 29
  3. Stretching it out3 of 29
  4. Runners young and old were taking part4 of 29
  5. Good spirits before the race5 of 29
  6. And they're off!6 of 29
  7. Catch me if you can!7 of 29
  8. 8 of 29
  9. 9 of 29
  10. 10 of 29
  11. 11 of 29
  12. 12 of 29
  13. Thrills and frills at the Fleet Half Marathon13 of 29
  14. A military machine14 of 29
  15. Fresh from filming The LEGO Batman Movie15 of 29
  16. Gentlemen, we salute you!16 of 29
  17. Ladies (aka the Riot Squad), we salute you!17 of 29
  18. Tat's a good effort18 of 29
  19. 19 of 29
  20. This guy even had time for a friendly wave20 of 29
  21. Rocking the beard!21 of 29
  22. 22 of 29
  23. 23 of 29
  24. "Quick, big smile!"24 of 29
  25. 25 of 29
  26. 26 of 29
  27. 27 of 29
  28. 28 of 29
  29. 29 of 29
Fleet Half MarathonFleet Half Marathon sees thousands take to the streets for 2017 event
The 13.1-mile course took runners from Reading Road North through Fleet and surrounding villages before heading back to Calthorpe Park
Fleet Half MarathonFleet Half Marathon sees thousands take to the streets for 2017 event
