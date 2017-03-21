Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storage Hunters, the reality TV series from the US that has picked up a dedicated UK cult following since being broadcast on Dave, is coming to the stage in Aldershot this autumn.

Audience members are even being encouraged to bring along a cheeky item from home to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Help for Heroes.

The star of Storage Hunters, Sean Kelly, the ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer, whose style has been likened to someone attaching electrodes to a woodpecker, will be joined by two co-stars, Tarrell “T-Money” Wright and Cameron “Green Mile” Rowe, larger-than-life comedians popular for their hijinks and hilarious bidding styles.

The show will come to Aldershot's Princes Hall on Friday October 27.

The beloved and chaotic star, Sean, has done everything from holding a Top Secret military clearance and serving a combat tour in Iraq, catching shoplifters as an undercover store detective in Italy, travelling to over 80 countries around the world, headlining the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and with all of this, has still managed 25 years of marriage to his wife Lori.

His friends T-Money and Green Mile will both perform their own stand up sets and help with the auction finale of the show.

Storage Hunters started in 2011 and its popularity has grown in the UK since.

The anarchic show follows a group of eccentric bidders fighting over other people’s abandoned belongings in the hope of striking gold.

Tickets to the show in Aldershot are priced at £22.50 and are available from the Princes Hall website .