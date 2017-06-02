Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance fitness group is holding a one-off charity class in aid of the Manchester bombing victims this month.

Clubbercise Farnborough, Aldershot and Yateley is inviting members of the public to join them in an Ibiza themed party at the Princes Hall in Aldershot on June 13.

The two-hour clubbing experience will feature a UV glow rave where ravers can dress up in glow reflective clothing, put on war paint, throw around glow sticks and dance to club anthems from the 90s to present day while burning hundreds of calories.

Members of the Clubbercise group were deeply moved by the Manchester Arena attack on May 22 and wanted to do anything they could to support families of the 22 people killed .

Another 120 people were injured when a suicide bomber targeted crowds leaving the Ariana Grande pop concert.

Tickets:

The special class takes place from 6.45pm-8.45pm on June 13 and tickets are available on the door.

Entry costs £10 per person, with all proceeds going to charity.

Glow sticks can also be purchased on the door for £5.

Address: Princes Hall, Princes Way, Aldershot , GU11 1NX.