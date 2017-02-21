Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work on a new exhibition centre in Farnborough , which will be the third-largest conference centre in the south east after the Olympia Conference Centre and the ExCeL in London, is well underway.

Work on the new Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre started following the completion of last year's Farnborough International Air Show .

When completed, it will have 12,500sqm of exhibition space, 2,500 conference seats and 14 multiple purpose-built function rooms.

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre venue director Michael Watton gave Get Hampshire a behind-the-scenes look at how work is progressing and detailed how the venue will look once complete.

“A nice open reception area will lead straight through in to the exhibition halls," Mr Watton said.

“It will be one of the largest buildings in Hampshire when it’s completed, 12,500 metres of exhibition space which is enough for two football pitches.

“Then on the first floor, you can see the shape starting to appear for the large banqueting suite which will take up to 900 people for a conference, 600 for a banquet, and we’ll have all of the back-of-house infrastructure and kitchens to service those people when they’re here for a conference or an exhibition on an event that they might be holding, an awards ceremony would go very nicely in that space as well.

“[There are] beautiful views as well across the front of the site towards the airport and a real asset for Farnborough for economic development and driving further visits in to the area.”

He added that building work on the £30 million venue had been progressing well and is still on schedule to open in February 2018.

Mr Watton said: “We’re week 15 of a 69 week programme now so up until three weeks ago, very much it was at ground level, laying the foundations and stabilising the ground and since then the steel work has started to come out of the ground.

“What you see at the moment is the two-tier conference and banqueting section of the building and behind there you’ll start to see the steel work go up from next week for the exhibition hall, which will stretch right the way down 250 metres to the right hand side there.

“Eventually opening in February next year, well in time for the air show as the new home for Farnborough International.”