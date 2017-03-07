Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second phase of building work on Aldershot’s 3,850-home Wellesley development has been given the green light by borough councillors.

Members of Rushmoor Borough Council’s development management committee have voted in favour of plans for 277 homes on land opposite Aldershot Centre for Health.

The site is bordered by Queen’s Avenue to the east, Hope Grant’s Road to the north and Pennefather’s Road to the south.

Get Hampshire previously reported that the plans had described the site as a “prominent gateway location surrounded by various heritage assets”.

The homes proposed for the site were designed to create “important landmark features in Queen’s Avenue”.

The new phase is called Corunna, the name of a successful British battle during the Napoleonic Wars, in recognition of the area’s military connections.

It will be created by developer Bellway Homes, which is responsible for the 228 homes currently being built on the adjacent phase, Maida, which was launched in February 2015.

The overall Wellesley development is led by Grainger, the UK’s largest residential landlord, working with developers such as Bellway Homes.

As well as new homes, the development will feature two new primary schools, a central park and a community centre.

It will also provide for some of the town’s historic and listed military buildings, such as Cambridge Military Hospital, to be refurbished and brought back into to use as homes and community facilities.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

Mark Harrop, head of sales at Bellway Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved with a project as significant as Wellesley from day one.

"Aldershot is undergoing an extensive transformation and we are proud to be a part of it.”

John Beresford, development director at Grainger, said: “We are really pleased that this planning application has been well received and given the go-ahead by the council.

"We are excited to see the new community here at Wellesley continue to grow.”

According to the plans for Corunna, a total of 99 homes will be affordable to meet the council’s target of 35%.

Of these, 59 will be rentals and 40 will be available through shared ownership. Six of the affordable rentals will be wheelchair accessible or adaptable.

The plan is to build 64 affordable flats (36 one-bed and 28 two-bed) and 35 affordable houses, made up of 18 two-bed, 14 three-bed and three four-bed properties.

The rest of the homes, available for private sale, will consist of 35 flats (12 one-bed and 23 two-bed) and 143 houses, split into six two-bed, 72 three-bed, 54 four-bed and 11 five-bed properties.