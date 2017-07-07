Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cove Tandoori has been given a new lease of life since it changed ownership in January.

After opening in Fernhill Road as the only Indian restaurant in the area in 1982 and enjoying decades of bustling trade, the business had declined in recent years.

That was until it was taken over by husband and wife team Sahin and Lisa Khan, who are on a mission to restore the eatery to its former glory.

“We’re trying to bring back lots of the old customers,” Mrs Khan said.

“Many of them say they had their first curry here and were dining her for 20 or 30 years, but they stopped coming because it went downhill.”

The couple have relied on word of mouth to spread the news of Cove Tandoori’s change in fortunes, and scores of satisfied customers have been telling their friends.

“Plenty of former customers have been coming back saying they have heard about the new management and want to give us a try,” Mrs Khan said.

“Lots of our reviews on Trip Advisor are from people who say they used to come here for years and now they enjoy eating here again.

“After six months, we’re still the talk of the town, which is great.”

The transformation wasn’t easy. Mrs Khan spent a lot of time in the kitchen, improving standards until the restaurant’s food hygiene rating of two was raised to the highest score of five.

The new owners wanted to give the restaurant an entire re-fit, but wisely listened to customers asking for the booths to be saved and instead opted for re-decorating.

One of their strongest selling points is the high level of customer service they offer.

“We offer a more personal touch than simply saying ‘here’s your food’,” Mrs Khan said.

“We’re here to give our customers a great experience and they say they feel as if they are treated like family.

“I expect our customers to be served in the same way I would wish to be served.

“My motto is that if I wouldn’t want to eat here, then I shouldn’t be serving others.

“You can get food anywhere, but that extra level of service is very important, so we treat our diners like royalty from the moment they walk in.”

Cove Tandoori’s menu has been kept to traditional Indian dishes until the restaurant is firmly established, but its owners are already planning how to widen the selection.

Among the top sellers currently are Maska Chicken, Methi Gosht, Chicken Romo and Garlic Chicken Chilli Masala.

Cove Tandoori also values its takeaway customers. It has just introduced a new computer system to speed up ordering, and offers a 20% discount on collection orders over £15.

The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 5pm-11pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm-11.30pm.

To make a reservation or place an order, call 01276 34192 or 01276 31091.