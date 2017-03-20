Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone is welcome at Namaste Johney Gurkha in Aldershot .

The restaurant, in Victoria Road, offers Nepalese and Indian cuisine for both dining in and to take away.

Nandu Gurung, 42, has been running the restaurant for two years. He said: “Namaste Johney Gurkha is one of the leading Nepalese and Indian restaurants in Aldershot offering a lot of flavour of our food and satisfaction of our customers.

“We are a relaxed and calming space to have Nepalese speciality food and Indian cuisine.

“We are rightly proud of our Gurkha heritage and beauty of the Himalayas and the courage of the Gurkha soldiers. Namaste Johney Gurka brings a true taste of Nepal and India with our special mix of spices for our curries.”

(Photo: Steve Porter)

Namaste Johney Gurkha also runs a popular banqueting night twice a week.

“It’s all Nepalese inspired food, all of the dishes we serve and most of our customers like those dishes and say we do really good curries," Mr Gurung added.

“We are different to other places in the area because we use a unique spice mix and every dish is different.

“We have banqueting nights on Wednesdays and Thursdays where, for £11.95, you can choose and starter, any side dish, any main and condiment and any naan or rice, but if you want to have king prawn it is £2 extra.”

(Photo: Steve Porter)

Mr Gurung added the food on offer was of the highest quality.

“We do real Nepalese food, not like other restaurants. We are different to a lot of other places, we use fresh ingredients and our customers get good service, good food and have a good time.

“I am one of the chefs along with Prem Lal Shrestra who makes the curries and he has got a lot of experience in this industry and he makes a great curry.

“He was a chef in other different restaurants as well and he is a really good chef.

“We use all of our skills and knowledge to make every curry the best.”

Mr Gurung added that he and his staff work hard to ensure the best experience for every customer.

“We have a team of eight people,” he said. “Four out front and four in the kitchen - and they all work very hard!

“They are a good team and work together well. They all understand how to serve the customer and make them happy.

“The kitchen is safe and we are focused on making the best curry our customers happen to eat.

“People like it here - it’s like a home for them, we’re not rushing round - we try to make it like home for our customers, they don’t feel like strangers.

“We try to give them the best service, with the best curries and no problems.”