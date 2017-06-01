Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a restaurant in Aldershot where guests are happy to sing for their supper.

Nirmaya Nepali House Ltd, in Victoria Road, is as well-known among its loyal customer base for its live entertainment as it is for its traditional Nepalese cooking.

The restaurant, open each day from 5pm until midnight, except Tuesdays, invites Nepalese entertainers to perform for diners including singers, dancers and musicians.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

But visitors are welcome to take the microphone or step onto the dancefloor themselves.

Owner, Ganesh Gurung, said: “Our customers are happy to meet each other here for dancing and singing as well as eating.

“Everyone has a chance to sing.

“They say our food tastes great and they particularly like the entertainment. Running the restaurant is lots of fun for me too.

“Fridays and Saturdays are our busiest times as we have a licence to open until 2am.”

Mr Gurung came to the UK in 2006 to study at Leeds Metropolitan University.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

It was after he met a group of Nepalese performers that he was inspired to open a restaurant in 2010, to give them a venue where they can regularly perform.

Nirmaya Nepali House has built up a core of repeat visitors in the last seven years, and not just from the local area.

Guests travel from London, Reading, Winchester and Swindon to enjoy its lively atmosphere, staying overnight in local hotels.

The restaurant is also popular with serving Gurkha soldiers based at Aldershot Garrison or visiting Aldershot from military bases in western Europe.

“The Gurkhas like to come here before they are deployed abroad or when they return from a tour of duty,” Mr Gurung said. “We hold a lot of parties.

“People are welcome to book the whole restaurant for things like birthday parties.”

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

When putting together the menu at Nirmaya Nepali House, Mr Gurung chose a variety of dishes that are popular across Nepal.

One of the restaurant’s most popular dishes is sekuwa, roasted goat meat mixed with herbs and spices. Momo –dumplings with Nepalese spices – are also a big seller.

For more information or to book a table, please, call the restaurant on 01252 317321.